Guyanaese dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.570 today, reflecting a -0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.065% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.571 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.568 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.407% increase in value.