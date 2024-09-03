Guyanaese dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 60.624 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 60.698 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 60.452 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.280% decrease in value.