Guyanaese dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 17.875 today, reflecting a 0.341% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.569% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 17.875 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.759 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.148% increase in value.