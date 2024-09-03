Guyanaese dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0.196 today, reflecting a 0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.297% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0.197 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.196 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.