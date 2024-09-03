Guyanaese dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 13.046 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.628% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 13.046 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 12.911 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.