Guyanaese dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Thai bahts is currently 0.164 today, reflecting a 0.196% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.840% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.164 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.162 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.284% increase in value.