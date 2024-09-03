Guyanaese dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Russian rubles is currently 0.430 today, reflecting a -0.719% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.258% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.441 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.428 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.727% decrease in value.