Guyanaese dollar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Serbian dinars is currently 0.508 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.170% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.508 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.500 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.