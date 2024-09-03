Guyanaese dollar to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.