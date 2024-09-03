Guyanaese dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Comorian francs is currently 2.134 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.189% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.135 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.104 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.