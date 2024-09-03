Guyanaese dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 19.535 today, reflecting a 0.306% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 19.535 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 19.433 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.160% increase in value.