Guyanaese dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Japanese yen is currently 0.701 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.706 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.688 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.