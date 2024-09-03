Guyanaese dollar to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.093% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.148% increase in value.