Guyanaese dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 0.752 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.346% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.752 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.749 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.