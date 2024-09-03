Guyanaese dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.351% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.017 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.781% decrease in value.