Guyanaese dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 1.703 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.705% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 1.705 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.680 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.