Guyanaese dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Georgian laris is currently 0.013 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.013 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.166% increase in value.