Guyanaese dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0.529 today, reflecting a -0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0.536 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.518 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.