Guyanaese dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 0.853 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.120% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.853 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.849 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.235% decrease in value.