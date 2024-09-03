Guyanaese dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 4.569 today, reflecting a 0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.538% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.569 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.536 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.