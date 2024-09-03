Guyanaese dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Albanian leks is currently 0.433 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.810% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 0.433 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.428 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.