Guatemalan quetzal to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 76.755 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 76.808 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 75.814 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.410% increase in value.