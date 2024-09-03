Guatemalan quetzal to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Vanuatu vatus is currently 15.374 today, reflecting a -0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.120% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 15.432 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 15.346 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.311% increase in value.