Guatemalan quetzal to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Uruguayan pesos is currently 5.223 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.103% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5.225 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 5.199 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.358% decrease in value.