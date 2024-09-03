Guatemalan quetzal to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.395 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.649% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.395 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.392 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.291% increase in value.