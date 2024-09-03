Guatemalan quetzal to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Romanian leus is currently 0.582 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.583 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.575 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.362% increase in value.