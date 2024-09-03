Guatemalan quetzal to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.504 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.878% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.504 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.500 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.