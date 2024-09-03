Guatemalan quetzal to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Namibian dollars is currently 2.314 today, reflecting a 0.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.234% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.317 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.280 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.428% decrease in value.