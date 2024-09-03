Guatemalan quetzal to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Malawian kwachas is currently 224.279 today, reflecting a 1.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.122% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 224.689 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 221.714 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.342% increase in value.