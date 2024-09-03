Guatemalan quetzal to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Mongolian tugriks is currently 436.852 today, reflecting a -0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 437.662 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 436.284 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.156% increase in value.