Guatemalan quetzal to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Macedonian denars is currently 7.187 today, reflecting a -0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.872% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 7.198 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 7.116 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.