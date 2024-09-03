Guatemalan quetzal to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Moroccan dirhams is currently 1.264 today, reflecting a 0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.591% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.268 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.244 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.207% increase in value.