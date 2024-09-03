Guatemalan quetzal to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Laotian kips is currently 2,857.150 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2,860.700 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2,851.880 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.244% increase in value.