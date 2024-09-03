Guatemalan quetzal to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Comorian francs is currently 57.550 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 57.606 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 56.860 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.