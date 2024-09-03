Guatemalan quetzal to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Cambodian riels is currently 526.731 today, reflecting a 0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 526.997 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 525.333 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.160% increase in value.