Guatemalan quetzal to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Japanese yen is currently 18.912 today, reflecting a 0.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 19.037 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 18.599 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.