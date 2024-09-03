Guatemalan quetzal to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Indian rupees is currently 10.856 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.137% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 10.860 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 10.837 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.106% increase in value.