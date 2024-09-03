Guatemalan quetzal to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Gambian dalasis is currently 8.965 today, reflecting a -1.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 9.111 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 8.939 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.407% increase in value.