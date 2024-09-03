Guatemalan quetzal to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Georgian laris is currently 0.347 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.207% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.349 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.347 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.200% decrease in value.