Guatemalan quetzal to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Egyptian pounds is currently 6.280 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 6.300 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.273 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.