Guatemalan quetzal to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Australian dollars is currently 0.192 today, reflecting a 0.472% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.932% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.192 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.190 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.274% increase in value.