Guinean franc to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1.469 today, reflecting a 0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.112% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1.479 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.464 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.620% increase in value.