Guinean franc to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Russian rubles is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a -0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -2.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 1.027% increase in value.