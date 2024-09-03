Guinean franc to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Lesotho lotis is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.359% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.164% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.562% increase in value.