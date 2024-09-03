Guinean franc to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 0.035 today, reflecting a 0.339% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.300% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.035 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.706% increase in value.