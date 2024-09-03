Guinean franc to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Laotian kips is currently 2.567 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.165% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2.585 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.560 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.