Guinean franc to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to South Korean wons is currently 0.156 today, reflecting a 0.476% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.988% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 0.156 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.598% increase in value.