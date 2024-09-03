Guinean franc to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Comorian francs is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a 0.225% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.108% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.052 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.051 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.763% increase in value.