Guinean franc to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.496% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.852% decrease in value.