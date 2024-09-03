Guinean franc to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.165% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.514% increase in value.